Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoes NYC ambulance staffing bill

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday vetoed a bill designed to protect New York City's emergency workers.

The union representing EMTs, paramedics and fire inspectors said the measure would have required two qualified medical responders to work on every 911 EMT call.

The bill was introduced in memory of FDNY EMT Allison Russo, who was stabbed to death while walking alone on a break in 2022.

The Assembly and Senate unanimously approved the bill.

Union leaders said Hochul rejected the bill due to fiscal issues, but they say their members face dangers every day.

"In this day and age, with the crime in our city, with the lack of respect to authority, we're sending people out on their own to high crime rate areas, and they are exposed to the dangers," FDNY EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay said.

A spokesperson for Hochul released the following statement: