Queens man convicted of killing FDNY paramedic Alison Russo sentenced to 25 years to life

The man convicted in FDNY paramedic Alison Russo's brutal killing got the maximum sentence Monday.

Russo, 61, was stabbed to death in September 2022 while walking from her stationhouse to get a snack.

A jury found Peter Zisopoulous, 37, guilty of second degree murder and weapons possession. They deliberated for less than an hour.

A judge sentenced Zisopoulos to 25 years to life in prison, and called him a danger to society, regardless of his mental health issues.

Zisopoulos previously found unfit for trial

Russo, a 9/11 first responder and 24-year FDNY veteran, was attacked after she went on break and went to get food.

A jury found that shortly after she walked past his apartment, Zisopoulos charged and attacked her, stabbing her 20 times. The killing was caught on surveillance video.

Zisopoulos took the stand in his own defense. He testified he never left his home the night Russo was killed, saying he was asleep until police knocked on his door. When he was arrested, he was found with a bloody kitchen knife in his pocket, prosecutors said.

Zisopoulos testified after two doctors had previously determined he was psychologically unfit to stand trial.

"This brings closure for my family"

"New York will always remember FDNY EMS Captain Alison Russo as a hero, who – for 24 years – served our city and saved countless lives. In the dark days after September 11, she worked in search and recovery efforts in Lower Manhattan. Nothing will bring Captain Russo back, but we hope that the pain and grief over her loss will lessen with today's sentencing. This defendant will now serve 25 years to life in prison for this brutal and senseless crime," Queens DA Melinda Katz said.

Russo's family spoke out after Zisopoulos was convicted.

"This brings closure for my family. Nothing can erase the pain," Russo's brother Craig Fuoco said at the time. "It's tough to explain. Happy that I think justice was done. Happy to start to move forward. But Alison will continue to be missed. It's continuing to be difficult to move on, but we'll find a way."

Russo was posthumously promoted to captain. She is survived by a daughter, her parents and her younger brother.