Watch CBS News
Local News

New York AG investigating death of man shot by Putnam County Sheriff's deputies

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York AG investigating man's death during police confrontation
New York AG investigating man's death during police confrontation 00:19

KENT, N.Y. -- New York Attorney General Letitia James' office is looking into the death of a man shot during a confrontation with police in Putnam County. 

According to authorities, the man was assaulting a woman with a knife before two Putnam County Sheriff's deputies opened fire on him Tuesday morning in Kent. 

The man has since been identified as 34-year-old Christopher Torres of Carmel. 

None of the officers were injured. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 8:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.