New York AG investigating death of man shot by Putnam County Sheriff's deputies

KENT, N.Y. -- New York Attorney General Letitia James' office is looking into the death of a man shot during a confrontation with police in Putnam County.

According to authorities, the man was assaulting a woman with a knife before two Putnam County Sheriff's deputies opened fire on him Tuesday morning in Kent.

The man has since been identified as 34-year-old Christopher Torres of Carmel.

None of the officers were injured.