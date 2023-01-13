New York AG investigating death of man shot by Putnam County Sheriff's deputies
KENT, N.Y. -- New York Attorney General Letitia James' office is looking into the death of a man shot during a confrontation with police in Putnam County.
According to authorities, the man was assaulting a woman with a knife before two Putnam County Sheriff's deputies opened fire on him Tuesday morning in Kent.
The man has since been identified as 34-year-old Christopher Torres of Carmel.
None of the officers were injured.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.