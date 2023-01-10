1 dead in police-involved shooting in Putnam County

1 dead in police-involved shooting in Putnam Countyget the free app
KENT, N.Y. - A police-involved shooting in Putnam County has left a man dead, authorities said Tuesday.
Authorities say police were called to a report of a woman needing assistance around 9:45 a.m.
Officers responding near the area of Barrett Road and Fields Corner Road near Brewster and Carmel spotted a man and woman in a car.
It's not immediately clear what happened next, but authorities say responding officers eventually shot the man dead.
The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
No officers were shot.
More details are expected at a news conference by the Putnam County Sheriff later Tuesday.