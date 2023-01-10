Watch CBS News

1 dead in police-involved shooting in Putnam County

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man killed in police-involved shooting in Putnam County
Man killed in police-involved shooting in Putnam County 01:16

KENT, N.Y. - A police-involved shooting in Putnam County has left a man dead, authorities said Tuesday. 

Authorities say police were called to a report of a woman needing assistance around 9:45 a.m. 

Check below for the latest details. 

 

Watch Jim Smith's report

Man killed in police-involved shooting in Putnam County 01:16
By CBS New York Team
 

First details emerge

A man was killed in a police-involved shooting in Putnam County Tuesday morning. 

Authorities say police were called to a report of a woman needing assistance around 9:45 a.m. 

Officers responding near the area of Barrett Road and Fields Corner Road near Brewster and Carmel spotted a man and woman in a car. 

It's not immediately clear what happened next, but authorities say responding officers eventually shot the man dead. 

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. 

No officers were shot.

More details are expected at a news conference by the Putnam County Sheriff later Tuesday. 

By CBS New York Team
 

Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out a report of a fatal police-involved shooting in Carmel, N.Y. See more coverage on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/3jY5sWX

Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, January 10, 2023
By CBS New York Team
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.