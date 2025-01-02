New Orleans attack victims from New York, New Jersey remembered

PRINCETON, N.J. — Victims of the New Orleans attack on New Year's Day with ties to New Jersey and New York are being remembered.

At least 14 people were killed when authorities say ISIS supporter Shamsud-Din Jabbar intentionally drove into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street.

Princeton graduate Martin "Tiger" Bech killed in New Orleans attack

Martin "Tiger" Bech Princeton Athletics

Martin "Tiger" Bech was a star football player at Princeton University from 2016-2018 – an All-Ivy League kick returner and receiver.

The 27-year-old worked in Manhattan at Seaport Global.

"Tiger was a vivacious, incredibly giving human being, colleague, friend. We are all devastated by this senseless loss," said Lisa Lieberman, the managing HR director at Seaport Global.

Work colleagues mourning his loss say Bech was humble and dedicated.

"We are very tight-knit, and we'll get through this together, but we are just sending our deepest condolences to Tiger, to the Bech family, and all of our love and support and prayers," Lieberman said.

Princeton graduate Ryan Quigley injured in New Orleans attack

Ryan Quigley GoPrincetonTigers.com

Bech's close friend and fellow Princeton graduate Ryan Quigley was also injured in the New Year's morning attack.

Quigley grew up in a Philadelphia suburb and graduated from Lanadale Catholic High School. A neighbor said the 26-year-old was also a great athlete.

"Ryan was just an awesome kid. Great character. The Quigleys were great. You know, Paul and Kelly did a great job in raising Ryan," a neighbor said.

Quigley is expected to make a full recovery, according to that neighbor.

"Got a text from his dad saying he's stable but very emotionally distraught at what happened to his roommate and friend. I was reaching out to Paul to wish him a happy New Year's and texted me that he was on his way to New Orleans," the neighbor said.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for Quigley's recovery and in Bech's honor. They describe Quigley as a fighter.

Holmdel resident Billy DiMaio killed in New Orleans attack

Billy DiMaio, a 25-year-old resident of Holmdel in Monmouth County, was killed in the New Orleans attack on Jan. 1, 2025. GriffinAthletics.com

Billy DiMaio, a 25-year-old resident of Holmdel in Monmouth County, was also killed in the attack.

The radio broadcasting company Audacy confirmed he worked there, saying, "Billy will be fondly remembered for his unwavering work ethic, positive attitude and kindness."

DiMaio is listed as a member of the 2022 Chestnut Hill College lacrosse team in Philadelphia.

Long Island native Matthew Tenedorio fatally shot in New Orleans attack

The family of 25-year-old Matthew Tenedorio confirms he died from a gunshot wound in the Jan. 1, 2025 New Orleans attack. Tenedorio family

The family of 25-year-old Matthew Tenedorio confirms he died from a gunshot wound in the attack. They say he was born in Mineola on Long Island, but moved to the New Orleans area when he was about 5 years old.

Tenedorio is the youngest of three boys.

His family said he worked at the Superdome in New Orleans with his father.

In a post on X, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote, "25-year-old Matthew Tenedorio, whose family is from Nassau County, is one of the 15 victims who were brutally murdered in the New Orleans terror attack. All New Yorkers are mourning the horrific loss of one of our own."