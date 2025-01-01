Princeton grad killed, another with ties to Philadelphia region injured in New Year's Day attack in New Orleans

At least 15 people were killed in a New Year's Day tragedy in New Orleans after police say a man intentionally drove a pick-up truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in what's being investigated as a suspected terrorist attack on Wednesday.

Two former Princeton University football players were among the dead and injured in the incident, including one with ties to the Philadelphia region.

Tiger Bech, an All-Ivy League kick returner and receiver from 2017-19 at Princeton was among the 15 people killed in the attack, his mother Michelle confirmed to CBS News. The 28-year-old was a graduate of St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Princeton football head coach Bob Surace said Bech was a "Tiger" in every way -- a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend.

Among those injured in the New Orleans attack was another former Princeton Tiger football player -- Ryan Quigley. He is currently hospitalized.

Quigley went to high school at Lansdale Catholic in Montgomery County and graduated from Princeton University in 2020.

"The Lansdale Catholic Community is praying for the full and complete healing of Ryan Quigley, Lansdale Catholic Class of 2016 and Princeton University Class of 2020," Meghan Callen, the president of Lansdale Catholic, said in a statement. "We are incredibly proud to count Ryan among our graduates, and we pray for him and the Quigley family and all of the victims of this senseless tragedy in New Orleans."