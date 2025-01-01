Princeton graduate who worked in NYC among New Orleans attack victims

How New York City is reacting to the deadly New Orleans attack

NEW YORK — A Princeton University graduate who worked in New York City was one of more than a dozen people killed in the deadly New Orleans attack early Wednesday morning.

The New Orleans coroner confirms at least 15 people were killed when police say a driver intentionally struck a crowd of pedestrians celebrating New Year's Eve in the city's French Quarter.

Former All-Ivy Princeton football player killed in New Orleans attack

Among the victims was 28-year-old Martin "Tiger" Bech, his mother confirmed to CBS News.

Bech was on Princeton's football team, wearing the number 7 jersey. The All-Ivy League kick returner played for the Tigers from 2016-2018.

In a statement, Bech's former coach Bob Surace wrote, "There was no more appropriate nickname of a Princeton player I coached. He was a 'Tiger' in every way - a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend. Our last conversation was about how proud I was of the growth he showed during his time at Princeton and the success he was having after graduation. My love goes to the entire Bech family."

After graduating from Princeton in 2021, Bech went on to work as a junior bonds trader in cybersecurity at Seaport Global in New York City.

In a social media post, Bech's younger brother Jack wrote, "Love you always brother! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don't worry. This is for us."

Bech was a Louisiana native. A prayer service was held for him Wednesday night at the St. Thomas More Catholic High School chapel in Lafayette.