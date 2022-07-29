New monkeypox vaccine sites open as federal government ships more doses

Monkeypox vaccine production ramped up as cases rise in New York City

NEW YORK -- New monkeypox vaccine sites open by appointment only Friday in Paramus and Camden, New Jersey as 800,000 doses are being distributed across the country.

Meanwhile New York City, considered the epicenter of the outbreak, is getting 80,000 doses. An additional 30,000 will go to the rest of the state.

Health care activists told CBS2 that won't be enough to make a difference.

"It's too little too late, honestly. We're already at pandemic levels here in the LGBTQ community with monkeypox and 80,000 doses is not enough for New York City," said Brandon Cuicchi. .

"In June they said that there's gonna be a million doses coming. It doesn't make a difference when you just say there are doses coming," said Mordechai Levovitz.

On Thursday, the New York State Health Department made an imminent health threat declaration, giving local communities access to more state money to fight monkeypox.