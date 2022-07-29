2 new monkeypox vaccination sites opening in New Jersey

Monkeypox vaccine production ramped up as cases rise in New York City

Monkeypox vaccine production ramped up as cases rise in New York City

Monkeypox vaccine production ramped up as cases rise in New York City

CAMDEN, N.J. -- Two new monkeypox vaccination sites open in New Jersey on Friday.

They are for residents who believe they may have been exposed or are at high risk for exposure.

The sites are located at the Cooper University Hospital in Camden and the Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment only.

To make an appointment in Camden, go online at my.cooperhealth.org or call 856-968-7100, Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients can schedule a first or second dose, provided they have proof of first dose.

To make an appointment in Paramus, visit newbridgehealth.org.

Monkeypox vaccines are also available at the following locations:

Hyacinth AIDS Foundation/Project Living Out Loud!, Jersey City: 201-706-3480

The Prevention Resource Network, a program of the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey, Asbury Park: 732-502-5100

North Jersey Community Research Initiative (NJCRI), Newark: 973-483-3444, ext. 200

There are currently 109 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state of New Jersey. For more information, visit nj.gov/health/cd/topics/monkeypox.shtml.