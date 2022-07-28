Over 100,000 monkeypox vaccine doses coming to New York state

NEW YORK -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that nearly a million new monkeypox vaccine doses will be distributed nationwide, and a chunk of those doses will be heading to New York.

This all comes at a time when many are calling for a name change.

"First of all ... don't call it monkeypox. It has nothing to do with that name," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said.

The stigma over that label continues as the World Health Organization is pressured to change it, as it is offensive to various communities.

Meanwhile, the number of cases is expected to climb even higher over the coming days and weeks.

Nationwide, 800,000 new doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine are being released.

Starting Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services says 30,000 doses will be allocated to Upstate New York and another 80,000 to the city. But Councilman Erik Bottcher says the federal government may have missed the window of containment.

"They seem to be pushing vaccines out the door, but where were they two months ago when activists were crying out for them to get these vaccines out the door?" he told CBS2's Alecia Reid.

The disease can be spread through skin-to-skin, intimacy or contact with clothes or linen.

"If you share a bed, if you share towels, if you share clothing, if you've had skin-to-skin contact with somebody who is in your household, yes, you would be a high-risk exposure," said Manisha Juthany, with the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

With over two dozen cases in Connecticut, there are now 15 primary vaccination sites across the state. Health officials there say at this stage, outreach is critical.

"We have 800 doses that will be going out to people across the state starting Monday, and every single day we will ramp that up as much as possible," Juthany said.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy penned a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services requesting an increased supply, saying his state's current allocation is not enough, particularly for the dense portion of residents living close to New York City.

HHS says the goal is to stay ahead of the virus. Those eligible for vaccination include people who are high risk, or those who've had contact with an infected person within the last 14 days.