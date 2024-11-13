Should NYC landlords cover broker fees? Here's what the City Council is voting on today.

NEW YORK -- A bill to have landlords pay for broker fees, instead of tenants, is up for a vote Wednesday before the New York City Council.

The Fairness in Apartment Rental Expenses, or F.A.R.E., Act has 33 co-sponsors, which is more than the majority needed to pass but not enough to be veto-proof.

Under the bill, whoever hires the broker would have to pay them. In most cases, that would be the landlord.

Debate over NYC broker fee law

The bill would lift the financial burden from apartment hunters who often pay thousands of dollars in fees before signing a lease.

Councilmember Chi Ossé, who introduced the legislation, has promised it will result in more affordability for tenants, and that most cities around the country already follow this payment structure.

"What other industry does that exist where someone else orders something, and then someone else has to pay for it," said Ossé.

But the bill's opponents in the real estate industry say if landlords have to pay the fee, they'll just spike the cost of rent.

"New York is its own animal, right? And I think it's a misconception to think, if this bill would pass, it would just automatically become what the rest of the country has," Ryan Monell, with the Real Estate Board of New York, said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams weighed in on proposed legislation Tuesday, saying the bill has the right intention, but sometimes good intentions do not yield the intended results. Adams expressed concern the proposal would transform a one-time cost into a permanent rent increase for tenants.

A rally in support of the bill is scheduled for noon outside City Hall. The full council vote is expected around 1:30 p.m.