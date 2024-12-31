Clarification of NYC congestion pricing ruling from N.J. federal judge expected later this week

Clarification on N.J. federal judge's congestion pricing ruling expected later in the week

FORT LEE, N.J. -- After reviewing Federal Judge Leo Gordon's ruling to stop New York City congestion pricing, the MTA says it plans on putting the tolling plan into effect on Sunday. However, attorneys representing New Jersey are saying Monday's opinion is actually a victory for the Garden State.

Both sides sought a clarification Tuesday from the judge during a virtual conference. However, a final answer is not expected until no later than Thursday or Friday.

Monday's ruling led to a mountain of confusion

In a statement Monday, MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said, "We're gratified that on virtually every issue, Judge Gordon agreed with the New York federal court and rejected New Jersey's claim that the environmental assessment approved 18 months ago was deficient."

However, Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, whose borough is part of New Jersey's lawsuit, doesn't interpret the judge's 70-plus-page ruling that way.

"A remand means basically, in my opinion, sit tight, we don't have enough information here," Sokolich said. "There is not enough before the court. Enough hasn't been done to mitigate the potential harm that is going to be visited upon northern New Jersey as result of congestion pricing and the increase in traffic."

Lisa Daglian is a member of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA, a transit rider advocacy organization that supports the tolling plan.

"That's good for people who drive, including those from New Jersey. It's good for people who live within the congestion zone. It means that we are going to see better air quality," Daglian said. "Remand means that they have to come, that the Federal Highway Administration has to come back."

"I don't think congestion pricing will take effect ever. I think the methodology is so flawed it will take 10 years to straighten out," said Bruce Nagel, an attorney representing New Jersey.

Some N.J. drivers call congestion pricing "miserable"

The MTA remains confident the tolling plan will go into effect on Sunday.

But many New Jersey drivers and Fort Lee residents living by the George Washington Bridge said Tuesday the tolling plan, which will charge $9 to drive into Manhattan below 60th Street, is unfair.

"I think it is going to kill small business in the city and create a wider class gap as far as traffic here. It's going to be miserable," Fort Lee resident Dale Cunningham said.

"I can't even afford to go to New York for dinner. It is very, very upsetting," resident Norm Magaris added.