Jagger Freeman sentenced to 30 years to life in friendly fire death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen

Man found guilty of murder in friendly-fire death of NYPD detective

Man found guilty of murder in friendly-fire death of NYPD detective

Man found guilty of murder in friendly-fire death of NYPD detective

NEW YORK -- Jagger Freeman was sentenced to 30 years to life Thursday in the friendly fire death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen.

Freeman, 28, was found guilty of murder last month for his role in the February 2019 incident.

Prosecutors said Freeman was an accomplice to a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill which involved guns that appeared real but were fake.

When officers fired at the suspects, Det. Simonsen was hit in the chest and died.

A second suspect, Christopher Ransom, pleaded guilty last October and is serving a 33-year sentence.