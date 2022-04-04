New Jersey's plastic bag ban takes effect May 4
NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey state officials are reminding consumers to start taking reusable shopping bags to stores.
Grocery stores and retailers in the Garden State will no longer be allowed to provide single-use plastic bags starting on May 4.
Under the new rules, grocery stores that are 2,500 square feet or larger may not provide customers with single-use paper bags, either.
