Maps show smoke from Canadian wildfires blowing through the Northeast as air quality deteriorates

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is affecting the air quality in parts of the Northeast, environmental officials said.

On Tuesday, an air quality health advisory was in effect for most of New York State, according to the state's Department of Environmental Conservation.

The air quality for the New York City metro area, Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, Adirondacks, Eastern Lake Ontario, and Central Regions was classified as "unhealthy for sensitive groups," but the general public is not likely to be affected, officials said.

Call the Air Quality Hotline 1-800-535-1345 for latest info: https://t.co/E0sgTO8vTM pic.twitter.com/F9wUlWvXDa — New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation (@NYSDEC) June 6, 2023

The Air Quality Index (AQI) measures the level of fine particle pollution in the air, which includes a mixture of solids and liquid droplets, according to officials.

The dip in air quality comes as more than 100 wildfires continue to burn across the Canadian border in Quebec and Ottawa. Strong winds will help direct heavy smoke through the Northeast until at least Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Where did all of this thick, heavy smoke across the Northeast come from? Raging wildfires in Quebec are generating large smoke plumes to the north and ALL of the smoke is being funneled right into the Northeast. Unfortunately, more smoke is on the way for tonight and Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/TCFkOJZOb0 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 6, 2023

"Raging wildfires in Quebec are generating large smoke plumes to the north and ALL of the smoke is being funneled right into the Northeast," NWS Mount Holly tweeted. "Unfortunately, more smoke is on the way for tonight and Wednesday."

The National Weather Service advised people in the Northeast to monitor their local air quality forecasts before spending time outdoors.

"Air quality has plummeted across much of the northeast as smoke from wildfires in Canada moves south," NWS tweeted. "Poor air quality can be hazardous. Before spending time outdoors, check the air quality forecast. Make sure you aren't doing yourself more harm than good."

Air quality warnings are also in effect in Maryland, St. Louis, Philadelphia and Delaware.