High Wind Warning in parts of New Jersey raises concerns about power outages

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. -- Several counties along the Jersey Shore are under a High Wind Warning from Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

CBS New York's Vanessa Murdock reports winds are expected to reach 50-60 mph closer to midnight, possibly even 70 mph. Power outages are expected.

Flags were forced to stand at attention in Weehawken by powerful winds blowing 30-40 mph Tuesday afternoon.

In South Brunswick, a tree knocked over by the gusts fell onto a power line, knocking out power to more than a dozen customers.

That one tree foretells what's to come. Winds will get stronger and similar scenes are expected to unfold across the Tri-State Area.

Port Authority placed a 35 mph speed limit restriction on the Bayonne Bridge due to high winds, and all tractor trailers, tandem trailers and empty box trucks are banned from the bridge.

Power outages reported across New Jersey

As of 8 p.m. PSE&G NJ was reporting nearly 10,000 customers were without power, and over 6,000 JCP&L customers lost service, as well.

Christopher Hoening from JCP&L told CBS New York most of their outages were in northern New Jersey, driven by high winds and toppled trees.

Hoening said the utility has called in contractors and crews from FirstEnergy to nearly double their personnel to more than 700 line workers engaged in restoration.

As far as when customers can expect service to be restored, Hoening said, "How Mother Nature handles things over the next five hours, six hours, that's really gonna determine just how long these outages could extend."

Hoening advised New Jersey residents to make sure they're prepared at home with batteries for flashlights, and for those who are out and about, avoid the floodwaters and stay away from downed power lines.