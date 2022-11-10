Watch CBS News
New Jersey poised to reinstate black bear hunt

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is poised to reinstate the controversial black bear hunt

Murphy says it would be a regulated hunt to control the bear population in the state. 

He says a recent increase in black bears puts communities, families and property at risk. 

Bear sightings are up 237% this year, like an aggressive encounter in Passaic County back in May

State officials say there have been dozens of aggressive encounters with people. 

There is plenty of opposition to the governor's plan to resume hunting. 

"The public is going to raise up and make it clear to the governor that he has to do the right thing, and I believe he will," said one opponent said. 

The proposal will be considered during a New Jersey Fish and Game Council meeting Tuesday.

