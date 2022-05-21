Bear caught on camera snatching bird feeder in Freehold Township yard

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- People living in Freehold Township are on the lookout for a hungry bear roaming the neighborhood.

Police posted video of a black bear taking a bird feeder down from a tree and having a snack around 5:30 a.m. Thursday near Coachman Drive.

PUBLIC INFORMATION: There was a confirmed black bear sighting in the area of Coachmen Drive in Freehold Township around 5:30AM this morning (5/19). The bear spent some time by a bird feeder and then ventured on. Department of Environmental Protection Officials advised there is no cause for concern based on their observations. We don't have the same frequency of these sightings as other counties, but they do occur from time to time. Please find resources about bear facts that the DEP requested we share with residents. https://www.nj.gov/dep/fgw/bears/prevent-bear-damage.html Posted by Freehold Township Police Department on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Police say a home security camera also recorded the same bear on Wednesday night on Deer Path Lane.

Authorities remind homeowners that bears are attracted by the smell of food and suggest putting garbage out on trash day and not the night before.

They also recommend bringing bird feeders in at night.