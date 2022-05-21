Bear caught on camera snatching bird feeder in Freehold Township yard
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- People living in Freehold Township are on the lookout for a hungry bear roaming the neighborhood.
Police posted video of a black bear taking a bird feeder down from a tree and having a snack around 5:30 a.m. Thursday near Coachman Drive.
Police say a home security camera also recorded the same bear on Wednesday night on Deer Path Lane.
Authorities remind homeowners that bears are attracted by the smell of food and suggest putting garbage out on trash day and not the night before.
They also recommend bringing bird feeders in at night.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.