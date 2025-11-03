New Jersey deploys National Guard to help food banks as pantries scramble to meet demand

Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday deployed members of the New Jersey National Guard to support emergency food organizations as local pantries scramble to keep up with demand after the ongoing government shutdown caused funding for SNAP benefits, or food stamps, to lapse.

The Trump administration said it would partially fund federal food aid for the month, while two federal judges ordered the use of emergency funds to pay for the food assistance program.

Without SNAP benefits, families turn to food banks

In Clifton, thousands of frozen turkeys and hams from the Community Food Bank of New Jersey are being distributed to food pantries and churches ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Food Brigade regularly feeds about 700 families, but in the last two weeks has seen a more than 100% increase in new applications for help.

"People are suffering. People are struggling. People are not making enough money to put food on their tables," Carmine DeMarco said.

More than 400 bags of food were dropped at an emergency food drive in Ridgewood to help the 263 families in town who lost their food stamp benefits.

"I'm lucky enough that, for me, to go to the store and throw some extra stuff in my cart is not a big deal. But that someone in this town can't put food on their table, I just had to help," Samantha Williams said.

"Every community in New Jersey, and probably all across the country, is impacted by this," Ridgewood Mayor Paul Vagianos said.

Skipping meals on a tight budget

Susan Hirschfield, who lives in Demarest, takes care of her adult son and brother. She relies on SNAP to buy food and, like so many others, is now turning to food pantries for help.

"This month isn't going to be pleasant, there's a holiday coming," she said.

Hirschfield said she skips meals because some days are so tight.

"It bothers my stomach a bit and because I am diabetic, that's difficult," she said. "Yeah, I do get hungry."

Hirschfield said drinking coffee and lemon water helps with the hunger.

She added things are tough in general right now, but she's trying to stay optimistic.

"Don't give up," she said. "Like my mother would say, this too shall pass."