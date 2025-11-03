CBS News New York and Wegmans launch Season of Giving Check Out Hunger drive
Millions of people across the tri-state area are facing hunger.
CBS News New York is teaming up with Wegmans Food Markets and local food banks during our "Season of Giving Check Out Hunger" campaign and, together, we hope to change that.
From Oct. 22 through Nov. 29, you can stop by any Wegmans in our area to make a donation. Customers can donate $1, $2, $3, $5, or any amount at checkout. 100% of the proceeds go to each store's local Feeding America food bank.
If you are not able to stop by a Wegmans location, you can donate directly to your local participating food bank at the links below:
On Saturday morning, Nov. 15, CBS News New York will be broadcasting live from several Wegmans locations across the tri-state area. We encourage you to stop by and help us "Check Out Hunger."
- Montvale, NJ – 100 Farm View
- Brooklyn, NY – 21 Flushing Ave
- Lake Grove, NY – 3270 Middle Country Rd