New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy expected to visit flood-ravaged Passaic County as residents wait for river to crest

WAYNE, N.J. -- Flooding remains a concern for some New Jersey communities, two days after the major storm that left rivers overflowing and roads inundated.

Large swaths of Wayne remain under water in Passaic County. As families clean up yet again, the mayor says he is focused on how to prevent large-scale flood events like this from happening.

Officials in Wayne and other towns had asked the state to open the Pompton Lake dam before the storm, but their request was denied -- in part, because it could give residents a false sense of security.

The mayor said his town has received more than $100 million in FEMA money over the last decade to buy out homes, and he believes that is the best solution.

Gov. Phil Murphy toured flood-ravaged communities Wednesday in nearby Bergen County. He is expected to visit Little Falls at 10:15 a.m. Thursday.

"We see this with increasing frequency and with increasing intensity. We have invested enormous amounts in resiliency and mitigation, but we are still getting dragged by this," he said Wednesday evening.

State officials say federal funds are needed for large scale projects that will help mitigate the constant flooding.

This was the third weather event in three weeks, and more severe weather is expected Friday night.

