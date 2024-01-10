Watch CBS News
Gov. Phil Murphy tours flooded New Jersey neighborhood

By Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

LODI, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy toured a Bergen County neighborhood Wednesday after severe rain caused damage across the region overnight.

The torrential downpour wreaked havoc in Lodi. Murphy was on scene observing the damage and flooding.

CBS New York's Alecia Reid watched a crane trying to lift a container wedged at the base of a bridge.

Crews put straps on all four corners of the container. Once everything is secured, they'll raise it, put it on flatbed truck and tow it back to the owners. Officials say the owner of the container will have to foot the bill for the expense.

Water from Tuesday night's rain rose 3-4 feet over a two-hour period and swept it away from the parking lot of the Boys Club, down the Saddle River and ended at the bridge. 

The owner of the home directly in front of the Saddle River has lived there for more than 30 years and says they experience flooding every time there's a weather event, including December's storm, the storm earlier this week and again Wednesday.

As of Wednesday evening, they were still draining water from their home.

Murphy says more federal funding is needed to help families. The current state of emergency should provide some funding.

"We're gonna do everything we can to try to get to that federal ... for reimbursement, but that's gonna be hard. But everybody should release that we're doing that. They should save all their receipts, whether you're a town, a county, a home or a business. And again ... we declared a state of emergency here, which is still in effect. We'll do all that we can. Again, job number one is to keep people safe and secure," the governor said.

Murphy did speak to a family who has been affected by the storm.

We'll have more from their conversation coming up on CBS2 News at 11 p.m.

