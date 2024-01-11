Paterson, N.J. residents torn between trying to ride out flooding or heading to higher ground

PATERSON, N.J. -- Some residents have been forced out of their homes, yet again, by rising water.

CBS New York on Thursday went to Paterson, where residents are making tough decisions -- to stick it out or look for higher ground.

"It's starting to get higher and higher. It's getting higher quicker than normal," resident Wanda Jackson said.

Jackson's home on Bergen Street is once again surrounded by water. At the end of her dead-end block, the Passaic River is bursting out of its banks.

"I try to stay hopeful, you know? I try," Jackson said.

It's a familiar scene. She's grappling with the decision to stay and ride it out, or leave.

On Tuesday, her husband, Edward, got a medical transport out as a precaution. He uses a wheelchair and didn't want to be trapped by high water yet again and miss another dialysis appointment.

But Wanda said her dogs wouldn't do well in a shelter environment, and her grown daughters want to stay.

"I really don't know what to do. I really don't know," she said.

Just down the block, Michelle Ortega got a ride out in a friend's 4x4. She headed for higher ground at a hotel.

"It's just traumatic. It's annoying. It puts a dent in all my savings that I'm trying to save to get out of here," Ortega said.

The water surrounding the homes is absolutely filthy. It reeks of chemicals and gasoline, and just about everywhere you look, there's trash and trash bags floating.

And it just keeps coming.

Back at Jackson's house, tensions rise with the water. One flood after another is taking a toll on her.

"You don't know what choices to make and if you're making the right choices, but I know, as a parent, I can't leave my children behind, no matter how old they are. I can't," she said.

A couple hours after that interview, Jackson sent CBS New York a text saying she and her daughters were indeed headed to a hotel.

She said that's not something she can really afford, so she'll have to use rent money to pay for her room.

The Passaic River in Paterson is expected to crest at around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. on Thursday. Police are urging people not to drive through high water.