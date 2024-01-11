Water rescues made in Wayne after drivers get stuck on flooded streets

WAYNE, N.J. -- There was at least one water rescue in Wayne on Thursday after someone tried to venture onto a flooded road.

CBS New York's Alecia Reid reported seeing a lot of standing water and closed roadways.

Some people were seen wading through freezing cold water up to their chests, some going home to check on their pets or leaving home because they felt trapped.

The police chief says that's quite dangerous because there could be debris or other restrictions that can cause injury. They definitely don't want people trying to drive through flooded streets.

The police marine unit had to rescue one man who decided to try to get through a closed roadway. Atif Tanious got stuck, and water seeped inside his car up to his seat.

"I didn't realize it was going to be that bad. The car just shut off, and I left it there ... I called 911, and they came and they take me out," he said.

The police chief says they've done a handful of water rescues from this storm, but they were all vehicle rescues -- no residential rescues.

During the last storm, the marine unit made about 100 rescues. He says this time around, they went around warning people to evacuate ahead of the storm.