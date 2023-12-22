Residents return to flooded homes in Little Falls, N.J.

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. - Residents in Little Falls are being allowed back into their flood-ravaged homes and getting a first-hand look at the damage the intense rainstorms left behind.

They're assessing the damage, and cleanup required.

Little Falls Mayor James Damiano said there's a complete lockdown for anyone else trying to access the area in order to protect residents who have been through so much.

The entire neighborhood flooded earlier this week as the Passaic River crested over its banks and spilled into the community.

Damiano said most of these residents have a couple of feet of water in their homes. This comes just a couple of days before Christmas.

Many of the residents told CBS New York's Christine Sloan they didn't expect this, saying that although it's a flood-prone area, they've kind of had a break from severe flooding in past years.

That intense rainstorm caused an incredible amount of rain in the area, pushing the Passaic River above 10 feet.

"We have this area under a bit of a, a little bit of a lockdown. The primary reason we're doing this right now is to ensure resident safety. People are now putting personal belongings on their curbs, people who have lost some personal things of sentimental value," Damiano said. "What we don't want is people coming to these homes, going through these items, kind of rummaging through, and really disturbing people's personal lives. I know to them now that it may be something that they need to put on the curb, but to others it shouldn't be something that they can just come, and grab, and steal."

It's the first time Little Falls has had to do this since Hurricane Irene.

The American Red Cross is on the scene, providing residents with cleanup kits.

There is a shelter, but many residents are choosing to return home.