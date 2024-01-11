First Alert Weather: Cold and windy Thursday; Red Alert for another round of rain Friday
Red Alert Friday night into Saturday AM for an additional 1-1.5" of rain, flooding, gusty winds, and coastal flooding.
Today: Colder morning... feels like the 30s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 40s.
Tonight: Another cold one. Lows in the 30s and 20s.
Tomorrow: Sun gives way to clouds. Highs in the 40s.
Tomorrow night: Pockets of heavy rain and strong winds with flooding expected.
Saturday: Early rain with gusty winds lingering throughout the day. Moderate to major coastal flooding during the morning and midday hours. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, blustery and much colder. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.
Monday (MLK Day): Partly sunny and cold with feels like temps in the 20s.
