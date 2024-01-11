Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cold and windy Thursday; Red Alert for another round of rain Friday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Tracking another storm this weekend
First Alert Weather: Tracking another storm this weekend 03:41

Alerts

fa-red-alert-13.png
CBS New York

Red Alert Friday night into Saturday AM for an additional 1-1.5" of rain, flooding, gusty winds, and coastal flooding.

Forecast

fa-today-right-2024-01-11t082359-317.png
CBS New York

Today: Colder morning... feels like the 30s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Another cold one. Lows in the 30s and 20s.

Tomorrow: Sun gives way to clouds. Highs in the 40s.

Tomorrow night: Pockets of heavy rain and strong winds with flooding expected.

Looking ahead

fa-7-day-2024-01-11t082405-207.png
CBS New York

Saturday: Early rain with gusty winds lingering throughout the day. Moderate to major coastal flooding during the morning and midday hours. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny, blustery and much colder. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

Monday (MLK Day): Partly sunny and cold with feels like temps in the 20s.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 8:27 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.