Apparent lightning strike sets Old Bridge Township, N.J., home on fire during torrential storms

Lightning apparently struck a home and sparked a fire in New Jersey amid torrential storms Thursday.

It happened in Old Bridge Township around 3 p.m.

Two women who live in the home managed to escape with their four dogs, but they said their three pet birds, who were in cages, did not survive.

"I said to myself, that's really close. I didn't feel it like some people did, but I heard it - bang," neighbor John Johnson said.

Johnson said police pounded on his front door, and let him know that the neighboring building was on fire.

One of the women who lives in the home that was struck said just about everything inside was destroyed.

Flash flooding also causing problems

Thursday's heavy rains caused flash flooding in some parts of New Jersey.

Some of the locations are not far from areas that endured torrential flooding earlier this week.

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Flash flooding in South River, N.J. on July 9, 2026. South River N.J. Mayor Peter Guindi

Photos from South River showed flooded intersections. Water in some parts of the area appeared to be nearly up to the bottom of some cars' doors.

More storm damage reports were coming in.

Flash flooding in South River, N.J. on July 9, 2026. CBS News New York

There were also reports of flooding in New Brunswick.

Thunder rolled and rain pelted cars on the New Jersey Turnpike.

In Edison, video showed Route 1 completely flooded out.

Rain totals piling up

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there had already been significant rainfall in New Jersey.

CBS News New York's Lonnie Quinn said the rain had been coming down in "buckets."