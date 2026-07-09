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More flooding and severe weather possible for New Jersey communities soaked earlier this week

By Justin Lewis,
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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Some communities in New Jersey that faced flooding earlier this week are on edge with more rain possible Thursday. 

Click here to check the latest severe weather warnings, watches and alerts from the National Weather Service

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Thursday got off to a mild but humid start with temperatures in the 60s-70s around the area. 

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That humidity however will increase the chances of showers and thunderstorms in and around New York City. 

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Areas south of NYC in particular face the possibility of strong thunderstorms and localized flooding. 

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Highs will be in the mid-80s. 

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Thursday evening, thunderstorms remain possible south of New York City. Otherwise, it will be mostly to partly cloudy and muggy. 

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On Friday, we're expecting another chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will again be warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s. 

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The weekend is looking like a treat. There will be sun and clouds on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s, and Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs again will be in the low 80s. 

Monday's storms brought flooding to Ocean Township, N.J., and even caused the partial collapse of a B.J.'s Wholesale Club roof. That was on the heels of storm damage in Paramus over the weekend. 

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