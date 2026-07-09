More flooding and severe weather possible for New Jersey communities soaked earlier this week

Some communities in New Jersey that faced flooding earlier this week are on edge with more rain possible Thursday.

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CBS News New York

Thursday got off to a mild but humid start with temperatures in the 60s-70s around the area.

CBS News New York

That humidity however will increase the chances of showers and thunderstorms in and around New York City.

CBS News New York

Areas south of NYC in particular face the possibility of strong thunderstorms and localized flooding.

CBS News New York

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

CBS News New York

Thursday evening, thunderstorms remain possible south of New York City. Otherwise, it will be mostly to partly cloudy and muggy.

CBS News New York

On Friday, we're expecting another chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will again be warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s.

CBS News New York

The weekend is looking like a treat. There will be sun and clouds on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s, and Sunday will be mostly sunny. Highs again will be in the low 80s.

Monday's storms brought flooding to Ocean Township, N.J., and even caused the partial collapse of a B.J.'s Wholesale Club roof. That was on the heels of storm damage in Paramus over the weekend.