New Jersey bill would offer tax deductions for E-ZPass tolls. Here's how it would work.

TRENTON, N.J. – A proposed bill in New Jersey would offer some relief to drivers who use E-ZPass.

It would allow individuals to deduct up to $1,000 from their gross income on their state income tax returns for tolls paid via the E-ZPass system. This deduction would apply to tolls paid on any toll road within New Jersey, as well as interstate toll bridges and tunnels connecting the state with neighboring areas.

The bill does specify, however, that certain toll-related expenses would not qualify for the deduction, including fines for toll violations.

Sen. James Holzapfel, who represents District 10 in Monmouth and Ocean counties, and Sen. Patrick Diegnan Jr., who represents District 18 in Middlesex County, are sponsoring the bill.

They say the bill is designed to help commuters offset the rising costs of transportation, particularly in light of recent increases in the state gasoline tax.

"By providing toll-paying commuters with a way to offset a portion of their costs, this bill recognizes that these individuals are paying more than their fair share of the burden of maintaining safe, modern, and ample roadways in the State," the bill says.

The bill was introduced in the Senate on Jan. 9 and referred to the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee. The committee has not discussed the bill in any of its five most recent meetings, according to the New Jersey Legislature's website.

It is unknown when the next Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting will take place.