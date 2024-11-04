Watch CBS News
Jake Allen shines in goal as surging Devils blank Oilers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Jake Allen made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and 26th of his NHL career, helping the New Jersey Devils close their Western Canadian trip with a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist and Stefan Noesen and Timo Meier also scored. The Devils improved to 8-5-2. They have won three of last four after a four-game skid.

Calvin Pickard made 13 saves for Edmonton. The Oilers (6-6-1) had won two straight.

TAKEAWAYS

Devils: Bratt also had his 12th assist of the season to give him nine points in his last eight games and 15 overall.

Oilers: Forward Leon Draisaitl was held pointless after having six points in his previous two games.

KEY MOMENT

New Jersey took a 2-0 lead on the power play with 3:26 remaining in the second period. Nico Hischier made a nice feed into the slot to set up Bratt.

UP NEXT

New Jersey hosts Montreal on Thursday night. Edmonton hosts Vegas on Wednesday night.

