New Jersey black bear hunt ends Saturday after 4-day extension

NEW JERSEY -- Black bear hunting season in New Jersey ends just after sunset Saturday.

The season was extended by four days after the 93 bears killed last week failed to meet the state's minimum goal for the hunt.

The hunting zones are in the northwestern part of the state, which officials said has one of the densest black bear populations in the U.S.

A growing number of black bears has increased the risk of encounters with people and property damage.