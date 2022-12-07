Watch CBS News
New Jersey bear hunt back on

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey's bear hunt is back on. 

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says it started at 4 p.m. Tuesday. 

The hunt was supposed to start last week, but was put on hold while opposing sides went to court. 

The court ended up rejecting a challenge to halt the hunt by animal rights groups. 

The bear hunt runs through Saturday, Dec. 10. 

For more information about the hunt, including regulations and safety tips, CLICK HERE

