New Jersey bear hunt back on

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey's bear hunt is back on.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says it started at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The hunt was supposed to start last week, but was put on hold while opposing sides went to court.

The court ended up rejecting a challenge to halt the hunt by animal rights groups.

The bear hunt runs through Saturday, Dec. 10.

