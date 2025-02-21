New Jersey will offer autism, communications disorder designation for driver's licenses, ID cards

New Jersey residents on the autism spectrum can soon apply for a designation on their driver's license or ID to help them with interactions with police.

The notation will appear as the number 5 in the "Restrictions" section of an ID.

They'll also be issued a Motor Vehicle Commission "pink card" describing their diagnosis, which must be carried with the license or ID card.

"So law enforcement, when they interact with them, they know how to treat them with respect and make sure that everyone can be treated safely," New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

The card includes a designation section, with boxes to check such as "autism spectrum," "communication disorder" and "disorder hearing aid." It also has a restriction section, with boxes such as "hearing impaired," "mechanical aid," "prosthetic aid" and more.

The program is being rolled out next week. Anyone interested in having the code placed on their license will need six points of identification, as well as a formal statement from a guardian or themselves about their diagnosis.

Disorders can be misinterpreted by law enforcement, advocates say

Being pulled over by law enforcement can be stressful for anyone, but for a person with autism, advocates say, it can be overwhelming.

"It may be difficult for you to let someone know what that disorder is or that you need communication accommodations, and so often that could be misinterpreted by law enforcement as someone who is uncooperative," Human Services Secretary Commissioner Sarah Adelman said.

Tim Barlow's 23-year-old son has autism and was pulled over by police when he was younger.

"He was very nervous. Thankfully the officer who stopped him was able to pick up on some of the things that my son was doing or how he was speaking, and he reached out to me to see if my son was on the spectrum, and I was able to confirm that," Barlow said.

Autism New Jersey's executive director says the new code is crucial, describing another real-life situation of a man with autism being asked to drive out of traffic to a parking lot.

"He was realizing in that moment that the officer was asking him to drive into that parking lot without his license, but he was following the rule that he needed to have his license on him in order to drive," Autism New Jersey Executive Director Suzanne Buchanan said.