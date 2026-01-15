Planning to book an Airbnb for the World Cup in New Jersey? Be prepared for soaring prices.

We're just six months away from New York and New Jersey hosting eight FIFA World Cup matches at MetLife Stadium, including the final on July 19.

A data company is finding that some Airbnb hosts are charging a lot for that time period.

Listings running as high as over $38,000 for World Cup Final weekend

There's a 500% increase in bookings in New Jersey towns close to Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, especially during the mid-July weekend when the final game will be played, according to AirDNA, a data and analytical company tracking short-term rentals on Airbnb and Vrbo.

"Jersey City is seeing strong bookings. Hoboken, West New York, Clifton, North Bergen," AirDNA chief economist Jamie Lane said.

But if you want to stay close to the stadium, you may have to pay.

CBS News New York found some eye-popping Airbnb listings, including an Essex County mansion listed for more than $38,000 for July 17-20 and a two-bedroom Carlstadt apartment for more than $12,000 during the same dates.

Will Airbnb prices drop for World Cup in New Jersey?

Lane said as places in Bergen and Hudson counties get booked, people will start looking farther out into the suburbs, especially in towns with train lines, and homeowners may put their places up for rent at the last minute.

"Essentially put a 'make me move' price out there, like, I am willing to go on vacation during the World Cup, maybe take a trip to Europe, if someone's willing to pay me a few thousand dollars," Lane said.

He said a lot of those high rates may come down as more listings go up.

"The World Cup is, more than anything, an epic opportunity to show the world that New Jersey is the destination," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said during his State of the State address Tuesday.

Murphy said the World Cup will pump $4 billion into the local economy.

The first FIFA World Cup matches will kick off on June 13, and if you're struggling to find an Airbnb rental, there is still availability at some hotels.