Christmas in July celebration held for children, families at Long Island Ronald McDonald House

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- A very early Christmas celebration was held on Long Island on Wednesday.

Police from the NYPD and Nassau County brought smiles to the families of children undergoing life-saving treatment.

On a sizzling day with 163 days until the return of Santa Claus, jolly men and women of another sort brought smiles to children, brave siblings and parents grappling with a child's medical treatment. They were showered with gifts by Nassau and NYPD cops who know something about bravery.

"Even if we can make them forget about their situation for a short time and make a difference in their lives, something that they'll always remember for years to come. You know, the nice officers that helped us or gave back," said Erica Bukowiecki, president of the NYPD Police Women's Endowment Association.

The Christmas in July barbecue was prompted by Norm Horowitz's own journey through the New Hyde Park Ronald McDonald House. The retired NYPD sergeant's family called it home during his granddaughter's blood cancer.

"When you hear that your kid has a type of cancer, it's the worst thing in the world you could hear, and that you might even lose a 10-year-old," Horowitz told CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff.

Fourteen years later, she's thriving, and he's paying forward the comfort and solace. His annual Christmas toy collection has morphed into the joy of a different season.

"If we can give them back something in July, great. I wish we could do this every month," Horowitz said.

The Ronald McDonald House next to Cohen Children's Medical Center offers the comfort of home for families so they can focus on what's most important -- health.

"And that really does include sometimes taking a step outside of the hospital, just having some normalcy and having some fun," said Matthew Campo, CEO of Ronald McDonald House New York Metro.

The Orchard family, from Ireland, has been coming for 15 years for daughter Grace's cerebral palsy treatments.

"It's nice and relaxed. We are outside of the therapy. We're outside of the hospital. We are in the open air, which is just wonderful for the kids to get outside," parent Jason Orchard said.

It's never a good time for a family with a child in need of an extended medical stay. Cops hope part of the treatment is helping kids be kids.

The Fraternal Order of Police and Retired Sergeants Association took part in Wednesday's event.