NYC robbery suspect killed in New Hyde Park crash, police say

A New York City robbery suspect was killed after colliding with an SUV while leading police on a pursuit from Queens to Long Island.

The 15-year-old male suspect was driving an e-bike when he crashed in New Hyde Park on Saturday night, police said.

Teen suspect on e-bike killed in New Hyde Park crash

The NYPD said the call about a robbery at knifepoint on Hillside Avenue in Queens came in at around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Responding officers started pursuing the unidentified suspect when he drove away on an e-bike.

The suspect's e-bike was struck by a 2015 Lexus SUV at the intersection of Lakeville Road and Bryant Avenue in New Hyde Park during the ensuing police chase, officials said.

The suspect sustained severe bodily trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to police.

The driver of the Lexus SUV, identified as 28-year-old Ruyan Ali, was arrested after police said he fled the scene. Ali was also charged with unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Video of the aftermath of the crash shows the mangled e-bike and SUV with damage to the front end.

People who live near the scene said car accidents are common at the intersection.

"We were having dinner and, I noticed the sound of a crashed car, and then the car alarm just started beeping right after that. Not too long after that we heard the emergency vehicles," Karina Lopez said. "We used to have in this intersection or the next intersection down here, there used to be car accidents all the time."

The NYPD Force Investigation Division and Nassau County Police investigations into the robbery and crash were ongoing.

