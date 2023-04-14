Neighbors skeptical after NYPD says 78-year-old man pointed gun at officers before they fatally shot him in Bed-Stuy

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn community is demanding answers after NYPD officers shot and killed a 78-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a gun at them.

It was one of three police shootings in New York City on Thursday afternoon.

The man's neighbors said police officers are no strangers to the building. They had strong reactions to the NYPD reporting the man raised a gun at officers before they shot him.

"He would not pull no gun on two police with guns. That don't make no sense," said Al James.

"The cops were always at that guy's house so often that it seems very strange to me that he would pull out a gun, because he would have homeless people there, he got robbed all the time," said Raymond Weiss.

The NYPD said the man's nephew called to report a burglary, that someone was trying to break into his uncle's apartment. The man was known to live alone and, according to police, he stepped out of his apartment and raised a revolver at the two officers who knocked at his door.

Next, the officers fatally shot him.

During a briefing on Friday, officials highlighted the gravity of an officer's decision to fire their weapon.

"I spoke to the officers last night. They were very upset and they were a little rattled that they were put in that kind of situation, a life and death situation," said NYPD Chief John Chell.

"If you speak to some of these police officers that fired their weapons, they're distraught. I mean people think they're going home and having a party. They're distraught, and that distraught lives with them for a long, long period of time," said Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Phillip Banks.

Residents heard officers screaming "No" before they fired.

Some neighbors didn't even think the man would own or use a gun.

"He never seemed to be like that aggressive type of guy," said Weiss. "I guess it was just an unusual circumstance ... I'm just in shock, that's all, and I'm saddened too. He's a good guy."

Until police body camera footage is released, neighbors said they'll remain skeptical the man raised a gun at officers.

Police are still investigating.