NYPD officers involved in three separate shootings Thursday in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens

NEW YORK - Three police-involved shootings are under investigation across New York City.

They were reported Thursday in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn, where a 78-year-old resident was shot and killed in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Exclusive surveillance video shows two NYPD officers respond to a 911 call for a burglary at an apartment on Lewis Avenue off Hancock Street.

"A caller stated that his elderly uncle was inside and he believed someone was breaking into the home," NYPD Chief of Dept. Jeffrey Maddrey said Thursday.

The chief of department said he reviewed the body-worn camera footage, which shows the officers knock at the apartment and the 78-year-old resident partially open the door with a gun in his hand.

"Our officers observe the firearm and start yelling, 'No!' and retreating. The male raises the firearm up and actually steps out the apartment with the firearm pointed at the officers," Maddrey said.

In response, the officers shot the man six times. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"There was some type of commotion in the hallway. I opened my door, and when I did, it sounded like there was a loud crashing," neighbor Ray Weiss told CBS2.

Then around 8 p.m., police were called to the 238th Street subway station in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx for a report of a man with a gun. Video shows a man pointing what police now describe as an air pistol, or BB gun, at officers.

Police said officers ordered the man to drop the weapon. He allegedly refused, and an officer shot him in the hand, causing the weapon to call.

He is now in stable condition at the hospital.

"I was a little nervous, especially [because] he has a gun out," said one witness who saw the incident unfold outside his restaurant. "I want to make sure that my team is safe, I want to make sure that I'm safe."

Also Thursday, another police-involved shooting was reported around 4 p.m. in Queens.

Police said a man with a knife was acting erratically outside a church at 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue. A church security guard who came out to confront him was stabbed in the stomach.

When police arrived, they ordered the man to drop the knife but say he refused. That's when officers fired, hitting him twice.

Both the suspect and the security guard were hospitalized in stable condition.