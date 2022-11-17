National Grid donates $6 million to help New Yorkers with high heating bills
NEW YORK -- With the potential for high heating bills this winter, a utility is offering New Yorkers a break.
National Grid is launching its annual season of giving by donating $6 million to help customers.
The money is part of a new energy bill assistance program.
The company expects the contribution to benefit nearly 100,000 people.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.