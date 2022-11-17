Watch CBS News
National Grid donates $6 million to help New Yorkers with high heating bills

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

National Grid launches annual season of giving
National Grid launches annual season of giving 00:25

NEW YORK -- With the potential for high heating bills this winter, a utility is offering New Yorkers a break.

National Grid is launching its annual season of giving by donating $6 million to help customers.

The money is part of a new energy bill assistance program.

The company expects the contribution to benefit nearly 100,000 people.

