Meet the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2026 competitors

With the coveted Mustard Belt on the line, competitors are hoping to relish a victory.

The weigh-in for the 2026 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is set for Friday at Hudson Yards in New York City.

The annual American tradition is being held Saturday at the Nathan's Famous flagship restaurant at Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Several top-ranked competitive eaters are being certified for the event at the weigh-in.

The most notable is world champion Joey Chestnut. He is a 17-time champion and the reigning Mustard Belt holder. His record is a whopping 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, which he set in 2021. Last year, he ate 70.5 hot dogs.

Joey Chestnut wins the men's division at the 2025 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

On the women's side, Miki Sudo will be at the weigh-in. She is an 11-time champion and the women's world record holder with 51 hot dogs eaten.

In 2025, she ate 33 hot dogs and buns to win the Nathan's contest.

Miki Sudo won the women's division at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2025. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

International competitors will also take the stage, including James Webb of Australia, Radim Dvořáček of the Czech Republic and Max Stanford of England.