Chestnut finished with 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, beating defending champion Patrick Bertoletti. CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger reports from Coney Island.

Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win 2025 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Chestnut finished with 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, beating defending champion Patrick Bertoletti. CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger reports from Coney Island.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On