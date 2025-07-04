Watch CBS News

Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win 2025 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Chestnut finished with 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, beating defending champion Patrick Bertoletti. CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger reports from Coney Island.
