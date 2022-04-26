Nassau PD: 5 cops hurt when teens rammed stolen car into police vehicles

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- Five Nassau County police officers are recovering from injuries after trying to pull over a stolen car. Several teenagers in that car are accused of ramming four police cars with the officers inside.

Authorities say it demonstrates how the huge spike in car thefts is costing police and the public, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday.

Car thefts are out of control nationwide and on Long Island, where video from Tuesday shows thieves in a Range Rover waited at a gas pump in Syosset, then jumped into a car left unlocked and running as the driver went inside to pay.

Nassau Police demonstrated the consequences of a major spike in car thefts. Four police cars were battered by a different stolen car on Sunday. Five cops were pinned inside.

"My cops are getting hurt trying to recover your property that, if it was locked, we wouldn't be in this situation. I wouldn't have five cops that are out sick and maybe career ending injuries," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

The stolen car failed to stop for police on busy Northern Boulevard. Three teens, ages 16 and 17 from Newark, were accused of intentionally ramming the police cars. An illegal loaded gun was also inside.

It's part of a dangerous pattern. This time last year, 121 cars were stolen in Nassau County. So far this year, 370 have been.

"With raise the age we've got 16 and 17-year-olds who, they know the difference between right or wrong, injuring police officers and destroying police property and stealing cars," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. "Now we treat them like they're little kids. They're not little kids. They're dangerous."

A shocking 97 percent of stolen cars had been left unlocked with key fobs inside. CBS2 rode along with Nassau Police last week as they begged drivers to simply lock up.

"Lock your cars. Take your fobs in. My cops are getting hurt trying to recover your property," Ryder said.

Repeatedly, an Old Westbury homeowner has caught teams of thieves on camera lurking around cars. It happened again Sunday. The neighborhood is traumatized.

"They're frightened at night. They get out of their cars and they're looking over their shoulders to see who's gonna jump out of the bushes ... We have our shades down," Dr. Evan Schwarzwald said.

Despite assault and fleeing from police charges, and prior arrests, two of the three teens were released without bail.

The officers were treated for various injuries including concussions. Police estimate the damage to their vehicles and equipment at $250,000.