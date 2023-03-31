Nassau County police implementing new strategy with more visible patrols

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- Nassau County is launching a new initiative to cut down on crime.

Under the new strategy, police will divide the county into quadrants. Each will be patrolled by five police vehicles, which will drive through every community.

Officials say the plan sends two messages -- one, to criminals.

"This is not a place where it's going to be opportune for you to commit a crime," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. "To our residents and to our business visitors and our guests, this is a safe county."

"They will roll through these areas with their lights on and they will act as a presence. They will stop in some, they will greet, say hello, they will move on to others," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

The new patrols were being tested Friday before they launch Saturday.