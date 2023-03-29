Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD increasing patrols around synagogues ahead of Passover

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD stepping up security to keep communities safe ahead of Passover
NYPD stepping up security to keep communities safe ahead of Passover 00:35

NEW YORK -- Passover is just a week away, and the NYPD is working to make sure communities feel safe.

Wednesday, the department announced more officers will be on patrol to protect those who celebrate.

"Increasing patrols around synagogues to enhance security, and our community affairs officers, neighborhood community officers in city sectors will make visits to religious locations across the city," New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "The NYPD stands with every single New Yorker during Passover and beyond."

Earlier this week, the Anti-Defamation League said 2022 saw the most antisemitic incidents ever recorded in the United States.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 7:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.