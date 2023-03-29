NYPD increasing patrols around synagogues ahead of Passover

NYPD stepping up security to keep communities safe ahead of Passover

NEW YORK -- Passover is just a week away, and the NYPD is working to make sure communities feel safe.

Wednesday, the department announced more officers will be on patrol to protect those who celebrate.

"Increasing patrols around synagogues to enhance security, and our community affairs officers, neighborhood community officers in city sectors will make visits to religious locations across the city," New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "The NYPD stands with every single New Yorker during Passover and beyond."

Earlier this week, the Anti-Defamation League said 2022 saw the most antisemitic incidents ever recorded in the United States.