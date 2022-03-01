Nassau County parents looking forward to end of state's school mask mandate

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. -- Starting Wednesday, mandatory masking ends in schools in New York. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, many parents on Long Island have been waiting for this moment for months.

Since the day he took office, signing orders to defy the state mandate, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has wanted the hotly-debated mask wearing requirement in schools to end.

"I think it was too little too late," Blakeman said. "I think that basically there was no need to mask our children for the last 3 months. While I'm happy that Wednesday the kids will be able to come to school without masks and we'll see their smiling faces, I think it was all about control."

COVID numbers dropped, and Gov. Kathy Hochul decided to lift the mandate in schools across the state, except in New York City where the mandate is expected to end next week. Private and parochial schools will now have a choice.

The fight to unmask was a goal of parents in Massapequa.

"We really did stick together on this and it really shows what a community and a town and a state really can do. It's awesome," said Dana Durso.

Fifty-eight percent of New Yorkers surveyed in a Sienna poll said they preferred waiting for the mask mandate to be lifted until after winter break data was in and analyzed.

Jericho's superintendent said the district expected more time to prepare.

"I think our school community will adjust to masks optional on Wednesday," said Superintendent Henry Grishman. "I expect that quite a few of our kids and many of our staff will continue to wear masks, as I will."

"It's a safety, to wear a mask, and we should continue wearing it," one person said.

"Wearing a mask, is not an issue, so, my kid is already vaccinated," said another.

"Parents feel they want to send their kids with masks, that's up to them," said another.

"I do think that we should support freedom of choice," said another.

"Following the data and following the science. When the numbers are down, the masks will be off. The numbers go back up, the masks will come back on. Hopefully more people continue to get vaccinated," said Northwell Health Physician-in-Chief Dr. David Battinelli.

Parents said they want no bullying and support for their children regardless of their decision.