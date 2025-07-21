Nassau County surveying LIRR riders for feedback on MTA facilities. Here's how to sound off.

The MTA is paid more than $130 million annually in Nassau County, and that doesn't include ticket prices.

The county's fiscal watchdog took CBS News New York on an exclusive tour to show what Nassau County residents' tax dollars are, and aren't, paying for.

New York City has shiny new terminals, like Grand Central Madison and Moynihan Train Hall. But some of the stations where Nassau County commuters begin their commute are crumbling, says Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips, who oversees how taxpayer money is spent.

"We deserve better"

Of the $137 million in taxes sent to the MTA, $36 million is for station maintenance. That's $100,000 a day, which Phillips says doesn't add up.

The Long Beach station is overdue for a paint job.

Elaine Phillips holds up a piece of debris from an LIRR station. CBS News New York

"It looks like a Third World country. We deserve better," she said.

After surveying 58 stations, Phillips is asking riders to weigh on in an online survey about conditions, waiting rooms, and bathrooms closed weekend and nights. The survey will be open through the end of the month, and results will be posted online and shared with the MTA. Phillips says the goal is get taxpayers the maintenance they're paying for.

She says a quarter of the stations have no bathrooms, and there are safety concerns.

"Where are the cameras? And where are the call boxes," Phillips said.

"I am expecting a functioning, working station"

At the Valley Stream station, all the elevators and escalator were taken out of service for improvements - all at the same time.

"I'm not expecting luxury. I am expecting a functioning, working station. I don't have to climb stairs," passenger Mary Bedeau said.

Valley Stream Mayor Ed Fare is concerned about the station itself.

CBS News New York

"It's landing people's cars. Landing on people walking by. All the concrete here is loose ... all the metal work is all rusting and rotting," Fare said. "There is this slime ... that falls on people's vehicles."

The MTA told the comptroller their investments in Nassau outpace what taxpayers contribute, and include $17 billion over the last five years. Their own most recent survey shows 81% rider satisfaction and 95% on-time performance.

"The county's return on investment for station maintenance funding is staggering – the MTA invests hundreds of millions of dollars to support station operations, if not running into the billions. Stations are cleaned daily and maintained regularly to ensure all infrastructure remains in a state of good repair. The MTA's survey of 17,536 LIRR customers this spring found 86% were satisfied with station environment," LIRR President Rob Free said.

Phillips gives them credit for upgrade to many stations, but says it can't be all or nothing.