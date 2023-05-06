Timber bridge installed to connect High Line to Moynihan Train Hall
NEW YORK -- Work is underway to connect the High Line to Moynihan Train Hall.
A new timber walkway is in place above Dyer Avenue at East 30th Street.
The 1,200-foot pedestrian path will open later this summer.
The wooden bridge weighs 250,000 pounds and was lifted into place by cranes Saturday.
The bridge will feature deep soil beds to allow for lush landscaping.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.