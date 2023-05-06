Timber bridge installed to connect High Line to Moynihan Train Hall

NEW YORK -- Work is underway to connect the High Line to Moynihan Train Hall.

A new timber walkway is in place above Dyer Avenue at East 30th Street.

The 1,200-foot pedestrian path will open later this summer.

Related story: Construction begins on project connecting High Line to Moynihan Train Hall

The wooden bridge weighs 250,000 pounds and was lifted into place by cranes Saturday.

The bridge will feature deep soil beds to allow for lush landscaping.