Timber bridge installed to connect High Line to Moynihan Train Hall

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Groundbreaking ceremony held for High Line extension 00:25

NEW YORK -- Work is underway to connect the High Line to Moynihan Train Hall.

A new timber walkway is in place above Dyer Avenue at East 30th Street.

The 1,200-foot pedestrian path will open later this summer.

The wooden bridge weighs 250,000 pounds and was lifted into place by cranes Saturday.

The bridge will feature deep soil beds to allow for lush landscaping.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 5:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

