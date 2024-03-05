New York state health commissioner offers $84 million for Nassau University Medical Center if new CEO is hired, costs are cut

NYS offers funding for Nassau University Medical Center if provisions are met

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Financial help could be coming to Nassau University Medical Center if the fledgling hospital searches for a new CEO and details a plan to cut costs, the state health commissioner says.

The town hall organized to discuss NUMC's financial challenges at times resembled a hootenanny. Some hospital workers waved signs amid strobe lights.

"Oh, am I going to step down? No," NHCC Chairman Matthew Bruderman said.

Bruderman and health care workers spoke of their passion to save the much-needed safety net hospital that serves the uninsured and underinsured.

"I fell in love with medicine coming here," one nurse said.

It offers emergency care for all, including its famous burn center.

"We get people out of fires. The clock is ticking," a Nassau County firefighter said.

But the mood quickly shifted.

"You want to make this a political football?" Bruderman said.

Bruderman says the hospital has been in arrears for decades.

"This place was so messed up that a child could have fixed it," he said.

When he was appointed in 2022, he said he could fix things right away.

"And that you gave yourself six months to do that?" CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan asked.

"I'm here for 18 months. The first six months was fighting idiots trying to remove me from the board," Bruderman said. "We're still here because I'm collecting money and cutting overhead. Your requests are b*******. What else do you have?"

"Governor and the health commissioner asking you, they want 30 days to submit a five-year transparent plan," McLogan said.

"We already submitted a five-year plan," Bruderman said.

Workers with CSEA Local 830 shouted at the town hall, saying, "We want to know if we're going to have jobs."

The state health commissioner says $83 million in state money goes to NUMC if several provisions are met now.

"Are you guys going to do the provisions?" a union worker asked.

"I'm going to give you a real simple answer -- no," Bruderman said.

Bruderman says that would be extortion and blackmail.

As the music resumed, the CSEA union asked for reassurance. Hospital overtime is now out; jobs could soon be cut.

"He wants to work with us? We knew nothing about this, as I call it, a Journey concert going on," CSEA Nassau Local 830 President Ron Gurrieri said.

Bruderman says the hospital is not in dire straits. It has cash flow enough through July.

Bruderman also says he will look for a new CEO.

The Democrats on the county legislature are demanding Bruderman's termination.