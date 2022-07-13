$5,000 reward offered in animal cruelty case in Nassau County: "The worst thing I've ever seen"

HOWARD BEACH, N.Y. - It's a heartbreaking case of animal cruelty in Nassau County.

Investigators are searching for the person who abused a dog that was left on the steps of an animal rescue center.

As CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports the SPCA is offering a reward for help.

Surveillance video caught a man dropping off a crate with a dog inside in front of an animal rescue center in Freeport. Inside the crate was Athena, who was named that by doctors for her strength. She was left in front of Bobbi & the Strays Rescue Center on Thursday, July 7, between 4-5 a.m.

"It was just, like, the worst thing I've ever seen. It was in such horrible shape. Emaciated, sores all over, couldn't even hold its own head up," said Rich Flynn, of Bobbi & the Strays Rescue Center.

Athena is now at the Howard Beach Animal Clinic recovering. Veterinarian Ashley Davis believes she's a mixed breed, likely 5 or 6 years old.

An abused dog, who doctors have named Athena, was left in front of a Nassau County animal rescue center on July 7, 2022. CBS2

Davis says this is the worst case of muscle mass loss she's ever seen.

"Sitting in her own filth, honestly, for however long. I mean, honestly, the smell of the crate, just... No doubt she spent most of, if not her entire time, in there, and just being bone and skin after defecating and urinating and sitting in there," Davis said.

Investigators also have surveillance video of a metallic sedan driving to the rescue center that same night. The Nassau County District Attorney's office is now investigating, and DA Anne Donnelly assures Athena she's safe.

"Alright baby, we'll take care of you now," Donnelly said.

The Nassau County SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward for help in finding and convicting the person responsible.

"We're asking the public, somebody has to know who dropped that animal off, even the person that dropped it off. If you know who allowed this to happen, please call and report it," said Gary Rogers of the Nassau Co. SPCA.

The prognosis is good for Athena after she gains weight and undergoes surgery. Once recovered, she'll be up for adoption and will be surrounded by people who love her.

If you'd like to help with medical costs for Athena, CLICK HERE.