Naked body found on roof of Bronx building where tenants had safety concerns

New York City police are investigating the death of a woman whose naked body was found on the roof of her apartment building, where tenants say they've been reporting safety concerns for months.

An elevator repairman discovered the 41-year-old Bronx woman dead on the roof of 810 River Avenue in the Concourse section of the borough on Thursday night, according to police.

The woman had bruises on her face, knees and hips, police sources told CBS News New York. The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the woman's name has not been released.

Woman confirms victim is her daughter

The woman's mother confirmed to CBS News New York that she lived with her in the building.

"She was a very good girl," the victim's mother said. "She just, had some mental problems. She was trying to get help."

Another tenant said she last saw the woman Wednesday night on her doorbell camera.

"I'm feeling very sad. I know her. She's my next-door neighbor. And I don't know what took place, but also we need security," she said. "This happened to her and she lives in the building. It can happen to any one of us."

Complaints about drug use, sex workers, gangs

"The security has been so bad and it got dangerous, and we knew something like this was going to happen," said Charles Ward, with the building's tenants association.

Tenants said they have been reporting safety and security concerns to the building's management for months, with little response.

"People were breaking into doors, they were doing drugs in the staircases, there were sex workers in here, there was groups of gangs, kids coming in and out of the hallways and screaming and hollering. It just got bad," said Ward.

The tenants said they will not feel safe until their questions are answered and more security measures are place.

CBS News New York reached out to the building's management and has not received a response.